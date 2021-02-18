Back to classroom bill passes the House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A bill requiring North Carolina public schools to offer in-school instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic is heading to the governor’s desk.

The state House has given final passage to a bill that would require schools to provide the instruction for all students who want it, and online learning would still be an option for students.

Governor Cooper has encouraged schools to offer an in-person option but has not issued an executive order requiring it.

He released a statement before the bill’s passage saying the bill does not cover safety guidelines for reopening.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.