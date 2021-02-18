Advertisement

Back to classroom bill passes the House

State House passes in-person instruction bill, heads to Governor next
State House passes in-person instruction bill, heads to Governor next(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A bill requiring North Carolina public schools to offer in-school instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic is heading to the governor’s desk.

The state House has given final passage to a bill that would require schools to provide the instruction for all students who want it, and online learning would still be an option for students.

Governor Cooper has encouraged schools to offer an in-person option but has not issued an executive order requiring it.

He released a statement before the bill’s passage saying the bill does not cover safety guidelines for reopening.

