Audit: NC Medicaid failed to confirm provider qualifications

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina’s state auditor says the state’s Medicaid agency fell short on ensuring doctors and other medical providers met licensing and ownership qualifications to serve patients in the program.

Thursday’s report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office examined samples from among the state’s 90,000 Medicaid providers.

The performance audit found the state Medicaid office often failed to identify and remove those whose professional licenses has been suspended or terminated. A contractor performs those duties.

There are over $13 million in potential overpayments in the samples alone.

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen agrees with the audit findings and says changes already are implemented.

You can read the full audit below.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

