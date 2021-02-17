Advertisement

UNCW announces spring commencement plans

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We are getting closer and closer to college commencement and many universities are making plans for the May celebration. Last year, most May and December graduations were held virtually and many schools are choosing to repeat those decisions again in 2021.

Leaders with the University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Tuesday it will hold special virtual ceremonies during the weekend of May 8 for the students’ spring 2021 commencement.

Despite the vaccination program gaining momentum, UNCW determined that current projections indicate a significant portion of the population may not be fully vaccinated by early May.

Traditionally, graduation is held at Trask Coliseum, the university’s largest venue; however, administrators concluded there was insufficient space for graduates, their families, and friends to gather safely while also meeting COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.

The virtual commencement held for fall graduates in December was successful and UNCW intends to build on that model for spring.

UNCW students and families can get more information at check the commencement web page closer to May for updates.

