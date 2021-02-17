Texas weather delays vaccine clinics in Onslow & Duplin counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vaccine clinics in at least two Eastern Carolina counties are on hold because of severe weather in Texas.

The Onslow County Health Department says first dose vaccinations set for Thursday and Friday at the Onslow County Multipurpose Center have been rescheduled because shipments have been delayed.

Health officials say the Texas weather has affected shipments of the Moderna vaccine from the Texas site.

Right now, the county’s second dose clinic is not impacted by this delay.

The delayed Onslow County clinics have been rescheduled for the same times and days next week.

Duplin County said this morning the same thing has happened to them.

A Group 1 & 2 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday at the Wallace Elementary School has been postponed until next Friday, February 26th.

The county says all appointment times will remain the same.

