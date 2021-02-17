Advertisement

Teachers anxiously await their vaccination day

Educators and other school staff will be qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine starting February 24th.
(WHSV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina educators, school staff and others who work inside a school have about a week to wait before they are qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Roy Cooper announced last week the state will move into Group 3, which offers the vaccines to educators first starting February 24th.

Gael Storey teaches visual arts at South Central High School. She says getting vaccinated will keep her and her students safe.

“We still have to remain in masks and wash our hands and keep our distance, I do know that,” she said. “But for me, it’s a little extra insurance.”

Across the hall, Haley Sparrow, the social studies teacher at South Central, is looking forward to that same peace of mind.

“I’m super excited to be able to get started with the process and get our first shots in us coming up here soon!” said Sparrow.

Sparrow’s fiancé Bradley Thomas is a teacher at Pactolus School. He said the feeling in the classroom will change.

“Any time teachers feel safer, it’s going to make the environment better for our teachers and our students as well,” he explained.

While schools welcome more and more kids, teachers welcome vaccination day.

“I want to...feel safe in my classroom, at my school, around everyone. Students, teachers, staff members,” said Storey.

Those eligible February 24th will be teachers, bus drivers, and anyone else working in and around schools. However, due to supply issues, it’s not known when they will actually start getting vaccinated.

The state says other essential workers can start getting vaccinated by March 10th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

Latest News

Bill would provide summer school choice for N.C. families
Flooding closes Streets Ferry Road
Flooding closes Streets Ferry Road
Cooper picks Delli-Gatti as next NC environmental secretary
UNCW announces spring commencement plans
UNCW announces spring commencement plans