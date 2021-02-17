Teachers anxiously await their vaccination day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina educators, school staff and others who work inside a school have about a week to wait before they are qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Roy Cooper announced last week the state will move into Group 3, which offers the vaccines to educators first starting February 24th.

Gael Storey teaches visual arts at South Central High School. She says getting vaccinated will keep her and her students safe.

“We still have to remain in masks and wash our hands and keep our distance, I do know that,” she said. “But for me, it’s a little extra insurance.”

Across the hall, Haley Sparrow, the social studies teacher at South Central, is looking forward to that same peace of mind.

“I’m super excited to be able to get started with the process and get our first shots in us coming up here soon!” said Sparrow.

Sparrow’s fiancé Bradley Thomas is a teacher at Pactolus School. He said the feeling in the classroom will change.

“Any time teachers feel safer, it’s going to make the environment better for our teachers and our students as well,” he explained.

While schools welcome more and more kids, teachers welcome vaccination day.

“I want to...feel safe in my classroom, at my school, around everyone. Students, teachers, staff members,” said Storey.

Those eligible February 24th will be teachers, bus drivers, and anyone else working in and around schools. However, due to supply issues, it’s not known when they will actually start getting vaccinated.

The state says other essential workers can start getting vaccinated by March 10th.

