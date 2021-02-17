Teacher of the Week: Jeffrey Stelly from Ayden-Grifton High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 17 is Jeffrey Stelly from Ayden-Grifton High School.

Stelly teaches AVID 2, Civics and Economics and Freshman Academy World History. He primarily works with freshman and sophomore classes.

He is currently in his fifth year of teaching and has been a part of many specialist programs that he says has encouraged the growth of his students. For example, Stelly spent three years as part of the Community of Practice Program at Ayden-Grifton where he worked with several members of the school’s English Department. The goal was to create new strategies to push students to gain reading and writing skills necessary in preparing for the ACT’s.

He also spent three years as a member of the AVID Program, where he encouraged students to attend college after graduation and work on organizational skills, note taking skills and social- emotional learning skills.

Currently, Stelly is a member of the Freshman Academy Program where he created a program for freshman students to take year long classes with the same teachers to focus on developing reading, writing, organization and self-motivation skills. He says the goal is to let students find a path that interests them and be involved in school positively.

In an effort to make school a positive experience for students, Stelly always looks for ways to make it fun. During the COVID shutdown, he made videos for his students wearing different, funny hats. At the end of the week, he hosted the “Hat Champions Tournament” and allowed them to vote on the one they liked the best.

He also likes to give back to his students. Stelly spent the summer volunteering to serve lunches on school bus routes. He spent a total of three weeks riding and loading the busses for delivery.

All of his efforts do not go unnoticed. Due to his dedication to his school and his students, Stelly was awarded the 2020-2021 Ayden-Grifton High School Teacher of the Year award in October.

When he’s not in the classroom, he coaches JV baseball, varsity soccer and cross country. He also enjoys spending time with his wife, dog, playing disc golf and watching the news.

The person who nominated Mr. Stelly wrote, “I share a room with Mr. Jeffrey Stelly. I have been teaching for about 15 years. Mr. Stelly has been teaching for about 4 or 5.

He is one of the best people I have ever had a chance to work with. He is one of the most positive people I know, whether he is coaching JV baseball or varsity soccer or teaching civics, his positive energy radiates throughout the classroom and it is highly infectious...maybe more so than this coronavirus. He gets the kids energized about what he is trying to teach them and he does a great job getting them involved in the class.

It’s no secret that right now we are doing online education across Pitt County. He is going above and beyond with his lessons. He is recording himself reading off every single slide of his power point shows. He is making daily videos for his students. He is actively engaging them on his class discussion boards. He is doing everything he can to reach out to his students. He is also one of the teachers who are volunteering to go out and deliver food to our students.”

Congratulations Mr. Stelly!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

