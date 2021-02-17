Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bertie County woman.

Shancia Gardner was last seen on School Road north of Windsor. The 24-year-old woman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gardner is African-American, 5′7″ tall, weighs 174 pounds, has short back hair and brown eyes. The woman was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a red and black coat.

There is no photo available yet of the missing woman.

Anyone with information on Gardner should call the Bertie County Sheriff Office at 252-794-5330.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says goodbye to WITN
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

Latest News

State of Emergency
Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm
State moves to limit out-of-state access to vaccine
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Monday
RIVER FLOODING: Tar river in Greenville expected to crest in major flood stage Monday
Jane Swint got her vaccine in Onslow County.
Texas weather delays vaccine clinics in Onslow, Carteret & Duplin counties