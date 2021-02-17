Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bertie County woman.

Shancia Gardner was last seen on School Road north of Windsor. The 24-year-old woman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gardner is African-American, 5′7″ tall, weighs 174 pounds, has short back hair and brown eyes. The woman was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a red and black coat.

There is no photo available yet of the missing woman.

Anyone with information on Gardner should call the Bertie County Sheriff Office at 252-794-5330.

