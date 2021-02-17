River levels create road impasses, expected to rise throughout the week

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roads are closed and river levels are rising significantly across Eastern North Carolina.

The Northeast Cape Fear River created problem areas again in Duplin County, closing roads with water levels rising to dangerous and impassable levels along the river’s path.

“It seems if we get just four or five inches it’s back on the road again,” said Jeffrey Miller, who lives right next to an impasse on Hallsville Road outside of Beulaville. “It’s been in the house several times. It got in during Matthew and Florence, also. It’ll get to where we can’t come through here.”

The river is expected to crest Wednesday afternoon, according to WITN meteorologists.

The rising flood levels closed down a section of Railroad Street in Wallace and created a lake on Shar and Jerry Benzel’s son’s front yard.

Finally a nice, warm sunny day! But last night’s storm brought water levels up in Duplin County, flooding and closing roads. I’m live on WITN-TV News at 4, 5 and 6 with the water’s effects and how long it’s expected to stick around. Posted by Liam Collins WITN on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

“You usually don’t take for granted that it’s not going to come up,” said Shar.

The couple visits every year from Wisconsin to get away from the winter. They remember when some years have gotten dangerous.

“One gentleman got stopped right in the middle and he didn’t know how to swim,” said Shar. “He was hollering for help cause he was scared and his car went dead. So, some people take chances like that.”

“And they shouldn’t go by the barricades,” Jerry added. “They’re there for a reason.”

More rain is expected Thursday, creating concern and drowning out the odds of the river’s neighbors drying out this week.

Tuesday’s early morning storm halted, at least for a bit, Duplin County’s vaccine rollout. Power outages in Kenansville delayed the opening of the county’s call center. The problem was solved mid-morning and the call center re-opened.

