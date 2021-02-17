Advertisement

Pitt County Animal Services closed after staff member tests positive for COVID

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Animal Services is temporarily closed to the public until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

PCAS Director, Michele Whaley says only authorized personnel will be allowed in the facility during this time.

Currently, all emergency calls will be processed through the Animal Control Officers.

If an Animal Control Officer is not available the public is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

A rotating staffing schedule has been implemented to continue care for animals currently being housed at the facility; Individuals with scheduled appointments, have been notified of this closure and appointment cancellations; and no additional animals will be accepted at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

Latest News

Cooper picks Delli-Gatti as next NC environmental secretary
UNCW announces spring commencement plans
UNCW announces spring commencement plans
Flooded Hallsville Road outside of Beulaville.
River levels create road impasses, expected to rise throughout the week
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Explainer: What is a censure?