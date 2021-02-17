Pitt County Animal Services closed after staff member tests positive for COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Animal Services is temporarily closed to the public until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

PCAS Director, Michele Whaley says only authorized personnel will be allowed in the facility during this time.

Currently, all emergency calls will be processed through the Animal Control Officers.

If an Animal Control Officer is not available the public is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

A rotating staffing schedule has been implemented to continue care for animals currently being housed at the facility; Individuals with scheduled appointments, have been notified of this closure and appointment cancellations; and no additional animals will be accepted at this time.

