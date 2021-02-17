Pet of the Week: Draco

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Draco.

Draco is a lively, 11 month old pit bull mix. Volunteers say he is a very happy boy who loves being around people.

He also does well with commands, on a schedule and with other dogs, as he is very playful.

If you are interested in adopting Draco or any of the pets with the humane society, click here.

