Pet of the Week: Draco

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Draco.

Draco is a lively, 11 month old pit bull mix. Volunteers say he is a very happy boy who loves being around people.

He also does well with commands, on a schedule and with other dogs, as he is very playful.

If you are interested in adopting Draco or any of the pets with the humane society, click here.

