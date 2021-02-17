New cybersecurity class to educate New Bern students about online dangers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Students are spending more time than ever online between virtual schooling and regular everyday use, and that has led to a growing concern about safety while online.

New Bern High School is hoping to educate its students by offering a cybersecurity course, that helps teens understand that people can see more information than they may realize.

“People can access information that you don’t put out there so that’s really what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to get them to realize that it’s more than just what you post, it’s how they are reading your login, how they’re reading your location trackers, having access to your microphone, access to your camera,” explained Tiffany Parks, the instructor of the course.

Students enrolled in the course say it has opened their eyes to not only the information they put out there for people to see but the information that social media apps may be collecting and sharing without their knowledge.

“Before I took the course, I didn’t really think about how much people can exploit your information on the internet and social media and through that class, I learned that that’s very possible,” said Kadiatou Diawara, a student at New Bern High School.

Parks says parents should also be aware of the information they are exposing on the internet.

“We do talk about the types of security measures they have in place and we talk about their routers and how secure their routers are and their network is at home and who has access to that,” said Parks.

Parks suggests parents look into systems that can not only monitor what websites their children are using but also who they are talking with. “They have programs that you can put your kids’ devices on, and it will do that for them and filter it, so I suggest looking into what you use, and finding what kind of security they already have in place because it is a big market for parents right now,” explained Parks.

Parks says everyone can also look under their device settings and verify what information is being shared with what platform.

