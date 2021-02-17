Advertisement

New bill hopes to trash highway litter problem with incentive for deputies pitching in

Courtesy: Antonio Guillem
Courtesy: Antonio Guillem(WEAU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A group of state legislators is hoping to tackle a growing litter problem along our state’s roadways.

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader John Bell, a Republican representing Wayne County, filed House Bill 100 also known as the Highway Cleanup Act.

Bell says that the bill will strengthen enforcement of littering by increasing penalties, establishing a grant program for sheriff’s offices in rural counties to provide overtime pay for litter cleanup efforts, and allocate additional funding to raise awareness and educate the public on existing anti-litter programs.

“Like many North Carolinians, I am extremely frustrated and upset with the amount of trash and litter building up on the side of our roads,” said Bell in a press release, “As I travel and talk to people across the state, everyone agrees that something needs to be done to address the problem. This bipartisan legislation marks a starting point on what we can do from the state legislature to reduce littering and clean up our roadways.”

The legislation is bi-partisan and was filed with support from Representatives Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Charlie Miller (R-Brunswick), and Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford).

“I am excited to be working with Majority Leader Bell and my GOP colleagues on bipartisan legislation to clean up our highways and waterways,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison in a press release, “The bill is an important first step and I hope we can continue to look at ways to limit trash entering the waste stream.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
ATF is offering a reward in a string of violent armed robberies.
ATF offers reward in string of violent store robberies

Latest News

(Top Left to Right) Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, and Theresa Royal, 51. (Bottom Left...
Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation
Teacher of the Week: Jeff Stelly
Teacher of the Week: Jeff Stelly
Pet of the Week: Draco
Pet of the Week: Draco
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 17 is Jeffrey Stelly from Ayden-Grifton High School.
Teacher of the Week: Jeff Stelly from Ayden-Grifton High School