New bill hopes to trash highway litter problem with incentive for deputies pitching in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A group of state legislators is hoping to tackle a growing litter problem along our state’s roadways.

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader John Bell, a Republican representing Wayne County, filed House Bill 100 also known as the Highway Cleanup Act.

Bell says that the bill will strengthen enforcement of littering by increasing penalties, establishing a grant program for sheriff’s offices in rural counties to provide overtime pay for litter cleanup efforts, and allocate additional funding to raise awareness and educate the public on existing anti-litter programs.

“Like many North Carolinians, I am extremely frustrated and upset with the amount of trash and litter building up on the side of our roads,” said Bell in a press release, “As I travel and talk to people across the state, everyone agrees that something needs to be done to address the problem. This bipartisan legislation marks a starting point on what we can do from the state legislature to reduce littering and clean up our roadways.”

The legislation is bi-partisan and was filed with support from Representatives Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Charlie Miller (R-Brunswick), and Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford).

“I am excited to be working with Majority Leader Bell and my GOP colleagues on bipartisan legislation to clean up our highways and waterways,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison in a press release, “The bill is an important first step and I hope we can continue to look at ways to limit trash entering the waste stream.”

