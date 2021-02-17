Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that is was seeing issues affecting its Teams app affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says goodbye to WITN
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

Latest News

The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
Biden stands firm on COVID-19 relief in town hall
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70