Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but chilly on Wednesday

The consistent rain is forecasted to take a toll on our rivers. Flood warnings are present across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. All rivers will climb into minor flood stage through the next 2 to 6 days. A few locations along the Tar and Neuse rivers will ease into moderate flood stage late in the week and into the weekend. River levels will start to subside the middle of next week.

Wednesday

Sunny skies and chilly temps on tap today before the next round of rain moves in Thursday into Friday. While temps will fall back down to the upper 40s , the full day of sunshine will be a very welcome sight. Overnight lows will stay relatively warm, only falling to the low 40s, with clouds moving back in after sunset followed by raindrops after midnight.

Thursday & Friday

Our last round of rain will be another big one. The returning rain will be tied to a low pressure system that will track just south of our area Thursday into Friday morning. For us here in the eastern North Carolina, the rain will start before sunrise Thursday and will last through late morning Friday. Rainfall totals over the 36 hour period will range between 1″ to 2″ with a few locations receiving up to 3″. With the storm tracking just to our south temps will likely stay in the 40s and 50s on Thursday keeping any threat for severe weather well to our south. Temps just west of I-95 will stay near freezing Thursday and Friday with a significant ice storm possible just west of Raleigh all the way to the mountains.

The Weekend

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish chilly with highs Saturday hitting the low 40s before reaching the upper 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s Saturday night while Sunday night proves to be a bit warmer. We may catch a few raindrops late Monday, but the bulk of next week looking generally dry and cool.