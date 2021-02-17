Jim’s Forecast: Flash flood watch Thursday

Flash Flood Watch

The watch will be in effect for all counties in eastern North Carolina Thursday through Friday. Most areas will receive 1-2″ of rain on top of the very saturated ground over the next 2 days. Small streams, creeks, ditches and culverts may overflow their banks at times. Use extra caution on the roadways. Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown”. Find another route if water is running over the roadway.

River Flood Warnings

The consistent rain is forecasted to take a toll on our rivers. Flood warnings are present across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. All rivers will climb into minor to moderate flood stage through the next 2 to 6 days. The Tar River in Greenville is projected to reach major flood stage over the weekend. The Neuse in Kinston will reach moderate flood state late week and remain there into next week. River levels will start to subside the middle of next week.

Thursday & Friday

Our last round of rain will be another big one. The returning rain will be tied to a low pressure system that will track just south of our area Thursday into Friday morning. For us here in the eastern North Carolina, the rain will start before sunrise Thursday and will last off and on into Friday. Rainfall totals over the 36 hour period will range between 1″ to 2″ with a few locations receiving up to 3″. With the storm tracking just to our south temps will likely stay in the 40s on Thursday keeping any threat for severe weather well to our south. Temps just west of I-95 will stay near freezing Thursday and Friday with a significant ice storm possible just west of Raleigh all the way to the mountains.

The Weekend

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish chilly with highs Saturday hitting the low 40s before reaching the upper 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s Saturday night while Sunday night proves to be a bit warmer. We may catch a few raindrops late Monday, but the bulk of next week looking generally dry and cool.