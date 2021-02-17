Food Lion recalls select in-store prepared ground beef from Rocky Mount store

SALISBURY N.C. (WITN) -Food Lion is notifying customers of its store located at 1441 Hunterhill Road in Rocky Mount of a recall involving four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef.

This recall affects only these varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at this store location because it may contain foreign material.

The affected product was produced February 16th with a sell by date of February 18th. The affected varieties are as follows:

73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)

80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)

85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)

93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price.

