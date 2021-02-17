Advertisement

Flooding closes Streets Ferry Road

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -All of the rain eastern Carolina has been dealing with over the last few days has forced officials in Craven County to close a road because of flooding.

Streets Ferry Road in Vanceboro near U.S.17 Business is closed after water breached the banks of the river and left the roadway covered.

Emergency officials in Craven County say this road is typically a problem area when river levels rise.

They expect the road to remain closed for the next few days and say detours around the closure have been posted.

