Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A drug distribution investigation spanning multiple months has led to five arrests in Pamlico County.
Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, Theresa Royal, 51, Donald Jenkins, 54, and Tiffany Rose, 32, have all been arrested and are charged with trafficking heroin among other charges.
Paul, Blount and Royal are all being held under $500,000 secured bonds. Rose has been placed on a $750,000 secured bond, while Jenkins is being held under a $1 million secured bond.
Paul has been charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession of schedule I substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and breaking and entering.
Blount faces trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Royal has been charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Finally, Jenkins faces four counts of trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Rose is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
