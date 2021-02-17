Five Pamlico County residents charged in heroin, meth trafficking investigation

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A drug distribution investigation spanning multiple months has led to five arrests in Pamlico County.

Tabitha Paul, 29, Jeffrey Blount, 37, Theresa Royal, 51, Donald Jenkins, 54, and Tiffany Rose, 32, have all been arrested and are charged with trafficking heroin among other charges.

Paul, Blount and Royal are all being held under $500,000 secured bonds. Rose has been placed on a $750,000 secured bond, while Jenkins is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Paul has been charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession of schedule I substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and breaking and entering.

Blount faces trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Royal has been charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finally, Jenkins faces four counts of trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Rose is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“At the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, we strive to make a difference in our community daily. Not only do we spend countless hours enforcing criminal violations of the law, we also spend time within our communities mentoring our youth in hopes we can teach them right from wrong, collaborating with our churches and religious groups to bring those that are lost from darkness to light, and meeting with family members to discuss ways to get their loved one the help he/she deserves. It is all about making a positive difference in our community, but the only way to do that is to demonstrate the difference we wish to see. The best is yet to come.”

