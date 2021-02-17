Advertisement

Explainer: What is a censure?

Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial...
Two of seven Republican senators that voted former President Trump guilty in impeachment trial are now censured
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Senator Richard Burr was censured Monday night after voting former President Donald Trump guilty in Trump’s second impeachment trial.

WITN asked ECU political science professors what it means to be censured and what repercussions follow.

“It’s a statement of disapproval that has little to no effect,” said ECU Political Science Professor Dr. Brad Lockerbie.

“This is, carries no rule of law as far as punishment or anything else,” said ECU Political Science Professor Johnathan Morris.

Burr isn’t alone. Other Republican senators that crossed party lines are being reprimanded by their party too. The Louisiana Republican Party censured Senator Bill Cassidy on Saturday.

“So, he beat Senator Burr to the punch in terms of getting censured by his own state party,” Lockerbie said.

Pennsylvania GOP is also planning to meet and discuss Senator Pat Toomey’s guilty vote.

Both Burr and Toomey say they’re not running for reelection, meaning moving forward, party support isn’t necessary.

“Given that he’s not running for reelection, he can basically, if he wants, thumb his nose at them,” Lockerbie explained.

This censure is coming as Burr nears an end to almost three decades in Congress.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

Latest News

Cooper picks Delli-Gatti as next NC environmental secretary
UNCW announces spring commencement plans
UNCW announces spring commencement plans
Flooded Hallsville Road outside of Beulaville.
River levels create road impasses, expected to rise throughout the week
Pitt County Animal Services closed after staff member tests positive for COVID