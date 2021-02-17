Elderly Morehead City man struck & killed by vehicle after picking up dinner

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly man was struck and killed last night in Morehead City as he walked home from picking up dinner.

Morehead City police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. along Highway 24 near the west end Walmart.

Chi Hom was hit by a crossover vehicle, according to police.

The 79-year-old man had picked up his dinner from McDonalds and was on his way home. Police said the man was wearing dark clothing and right now there are no charges filed against the 68-year-old man who hit Hom.

Police said Hom lived with his son just down the road from the Walmart and their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.