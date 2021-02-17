Advertisement

Cooper picks Delli-Gatti as next NC environmental secretary

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has again picked a veteran leader from the Environmental Defense Fund to become his environment secretary.

Cooper announced on Tuesday that Dionne Delli-Gatti will replace Michael Regan as head of the Cabinet-level Department of Environmental Quality.

Regan is poised to become the next administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after President Joe Biden nominated him.

A Senate confirmation vote could come next week.

Delli-Gatti has served most recently as director of Southeast Climate and Energy at Environmental Defense.

Regan worked at EDF for eight years before coming to Cooper’s administration.

