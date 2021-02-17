Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency ahead of tonight’s predicted ice storm for central and western parts of the state.

Meteorologists say Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, and Raleigh would be the eastern edge of the ice. The worst is expected in the Greensboro and Roxboro areas.

The storm could bring significant icing that results in fallen trees and loss of power.

Halifax and Nash counties are under a winter storm advisory.

“This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages. People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western, and Piedmont counties.”

The emergency declaration allows transportation waivers allowing utilities to bring repair crews in from out of state, while 40 members of the National Guard have been activated to help with tree and debris removal.

State highway crews spent the day pre-treating major highways, bridges, and overpasses ahead of the storm.

Here in Eastern Carolina, we’re expecting just rain from the storm.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.