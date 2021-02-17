Advertisement

Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of ice storm

State of Emergency
State of Emergency(AP)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency ahead of tonight’s predicted ice storm for central and western parts of the state.

Meteorologists say Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, and Raleigh would be the eastern edge of the ice. The worst is expected in the Greensboro and Roxboro areas.

The storm could bring significant icing that results in fallen trees and loss of power.

Halifax and Nash counties are under a winter storm advisory.

The emergency declaration allows transportation waivers allowing utilities to bring repair crews in from out of state, while 40 members of the National Guard have been activated to help with tree and debris removal.

State highway crews spent the day pre-treating major highways, bridges, and overpasses ahead of the storm.

Here in Eastern Carolina, we’re expecting just rain from the storm.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht leaves WITN
Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says goodbye to WITN
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman
State moves to limit out-of-state access to vaccine
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Monday
RIVER FLOODING: Tar river in Greenville expected to crest in major flood stage Monday
Jane Swint got her vaccine in Onslow County.
Texas weather delays vaccine clinics in Onslow, Carteret & Duplin counties