Chief Meteorologist Matt Englebrecht says goodbye to WITN

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re saying our final goodbyes to WITN Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht.

Matt is leaving us to move closer to his family in Michigan and is joining our Gray sister station as chief meteorologist at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana.

Matt has been a part of the WITN family for over ten years, and during that time, he’s given us a lot of laughs and good memories.

It’s a bittersweet moment, but we wish him and his family all the best on their new journey.

We leave you with a full video of Matt’s best, worst, and funniest moments.

Not goodbye Matt, but until we meet again. You have truly made quite an impact on Greenville and WITN. Best wishes from your WITN family.

