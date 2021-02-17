Advertisement

Bill would provide summer school choice for N.C. families

(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Speaker Tim Moore and state House education and budget leaders are proposing legislation to provide weeks of additional in-classroom learning recovery for North Carolina students this summer.

House Bill 82 Summer Learning Choice for NC Families would provide six weeks of in-person instruction for North Carolina students in public schools this summer, five days a week.

In addition to courses focused on reading, math, science, and end-of-course tests, the optional summer curriculum would include enrichment electives in the arts and physical activity.

“Parents are ready to see their children going back to school, and are very concerned about them falling behind,” Speaker Moore said Tuesday. “We have worked in a bipartisan way to reopen our classrooms, but this legislation goes further to give families the chance to recover learning loss of the last year.”

H.B. 82 will receive a hearing in the House Education K-12 Committee on Wednesday, February 17 at 1:00 p.m.

