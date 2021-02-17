Advertisement

Arrest made in Edgecombe County murder

Kendrick McKinney
Kendrick McKinney(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Edgecombe County.

Kendrick McKinney, 20, of Tarboro, has been charged with first degree murder, while two juveniles were charged with accessory after the fact.

Edgecombe County deputies say Donyell Powell, of Tarboro, was shot in the Pine Valley Mobile Home Park. Witnesses say three people ran from the shooting, and deputies chased and apprehended two suspects who were found with guns, while a third was nabbed in a nearby home.

No motive was given for the murder.

