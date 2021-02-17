Arrest made in Edgecombe County murder

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Edgecombe County.

Kendrick McKinney, 20, of Tarboro, has been charged with first degree murder, while two juveniles were charged with accessory after the fact.

Edgecombe County deputies say Donyell Powell, of Tarboro, was shot in the Pine Valley Mobile Home Park. Witnesses say three people ran from the shooting, and deputies chased and apprehended two suspects who were found with guns, while a third was nabbed in a nearby home.

No motive was given for the murder.

