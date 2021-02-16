Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Avion Pinner

Avion Pinner - Riverside Basketball - WITN Sports Spotlight
Avion Pinner - Riverside Basketball - WITN Sports Spotlight(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Riverside junior basketball standout Avion Pinner!

Travel down any back road in North Carolina, and you’re bound to find some hidden basketball talent. Such is the case in Williamston, where the Riverside Knights are a perfect 11-0 and ranked as the No. 5 1A team in the state. The Knights are a well-rounded bunch but are led by the high-flying Avion Pinner.

“I really just be flying,” said the 6-foot-7 junior Avion Pinner. “I feel like I’m flying basically.”

“Just make sure that he comes down safely,” said Riverside head coach Bobby Williams. “That’s the biggest concern. What’s he going to come up with next?”

Avion Pinner was born a winner.

“I can play inside and out,” said Pinner. “I’m a pass-first wing, and I can guard any position, basically.”

“His ability to guard pretty much to guard all five positions,” said Williams. “His athletic ability. He’s so unselfish is one of the biggest things. That’s leading to our success right now. Being a great teammate.”

The junior is averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds per game, nearly identical numbers to sophomore stat line.

“He’s doing what he needs to do each night, trying to be a leader,” Williams said.

The Knights’ leader already has two D-I offers from ECU and FIU and says his family is his inspiration.

“My family, they just inspire me everyday to be better and be the best player I can be.

But those who overlook his game are his motivation.

“It just makes me play harder and work harder every day,” Pinner said when asked about being overlooked.

His favorite player is LeBron James, but says he mirrors his game after Kevin Durant.

“When he came in as a freshman, we knew he was going to be special,” Williams added.

Pinner and the Knights will look to finish their COVID-shortened regular season with an unblemished record when they wrap things up at Southside this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

