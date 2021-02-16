WATCH: North Lenoir’s Aaron Jarman transfers to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aaron Jarman grew up an ECU football fan, and now the former North Lenoir standout and Temple tight end will get the chance to live out his childhood dream by transferring into the Pirate football program.

Jarman posted this announcement on Twitter Monday night:

Excited to say I’ll be continuing my football career and pursuing a Master’s Degree at East Carolina University! Been dreaming of playing in Dowdy-Ficklen since I was a kid and now it’s reality! Go Pirates 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Zq94IuowWx — Aaron Jarman (@AaronJ05) February 15, 2021

Jarman will graduate with a finance degree from Temple in May and will then have three years of eligibility left at ECU.

“My whole childhood growing up, going to ECU games, I’ve always wanted to play there, so when I got the chance, I just took it. I couldn’t say no to that. It was a no-brainer for me.”

