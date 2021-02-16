Advertisement

WATCH: North Lenoir’s Aaron Jarman transfers to ECU

The former North Lenoir and Temple TE will continue his college football career at ECU
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aaron Jarman grew up an ECU football fan, and now the former North Lenoir standout and Temple tight end will get the chance to live out his childhood dream by transferring into the Pirate football program.

Jarman posted this announcement on Twitter Monday night:

Jarman will graduate with a finance degree from Temple in May and will then have three years of eligibility left at ECU.

