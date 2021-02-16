WATCH: Former D.H. Conley standout and current ECU freshman GK Maeve English honored by AAC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After posting a five-save shutout in the Pirates’ 1-0 overtime win over Houston Saturday night at Johnson Stadium, the AAC honored ECU women’s soccer freshman and former D.H. Conley standout Maeve English as the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

WITN Sports Anchor/Reporter Tyler Feldman was joined by English and head coach Jason Hamilton on Zoom Tuesday to discuss the former Vikings’ early success at the college level.

English actually committed to ECU well-knowing she’d be the fifth goalkeeper on the Pirates’ depth chart but won the starting job as a freshman anyway and has a big fan in ECU head football coach Mike Houston.

