Washington man dies after being shot while driving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is dead after being shot while driving. According to law enforcement, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at about 8:23 P.M. on February 11, in the area of 5767 Clarks Neck Road in Washington.

Deputies say the victim, Stephon Smith, had been shot while driving, and another person took him to Vidant Beaufort Hospital.

Smith was 28 years old and from Washington. Deputies say he died from his injuries during surgery early Friday morning.

If you have any information about this crime, call Detective Marcia Perkins at (252) 902-2130.

You can also submit an anonymous tip with Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling (252) 758-7777 or going online to www.crimestopper.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.

