Advertisement

Washington man dies after being shot while driving

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is dead after being shot while driving. According to law enforcement, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at about 8:23 P.M. on February 11, in the area of 5767 Clarks Neck Road in Washington.

Deputies say the victim, Stephon Smith, had been shot while driving, and another person took him to Vidant Beaufort Hospital.

Smith was 28 years old and from Washington. Deputies say he died from his injuries during surgery early Friday morning.

If you have any information about this crime, call Detective Marcia Perkins at (252) 902-2130.

You can also submit an anonymous tip with Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers by calling (252) 758-7777 or going online to www.crimestopper.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen in New Bern on Friday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing New Bern woman
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Lenoir & Onslow counties see more deaths

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Savannah Childress
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr
Uptown Greenville parking enforcement resumes
Parking enforcement resumes in Uptown Greenville, parking citation $5