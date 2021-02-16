Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were killed, at least 10 were injured, and multiple homes were damaged and destroyed when a tornado touched down in southern Brunswick County Monday night.

Early Tuesday morning, Ed Conrow, Director of Brunswick County Emergency Services gave an update on the situation in Brunswick County.

Around 11:50 p.m. a possible tornado touched down in the area of Seaside Road and Highway 17, the tornado then crossed across Highway 17 and into a rural area, he said.

“The community of residential homes was impacted, we had several homes that were destroyed, several that were severely damaged. Unfortunately we had 10 injuries that we can report at this time and we had three confirmed fatalities at this time,” Conrow said.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday the county’s emergency teams were working to secure the area, clearing the streets, and shutting off any gas leaks.

“As daylight comes out we’re going to do a systematic search through all the residences and structures that were destroyed or damaged to confirm any injuries or fatalities in them. That search is probably going to take several hours this morning and I expect to go into the afternoon tomorrow,” Conrow said.

