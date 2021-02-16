Parking enforcement resumes in Uptown Greenville, parking citation $5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of Monday, February 15, you’ll need to pay attention to where you park or risk paying a fine in Uptown Greenville.

The city of Greenville resumes parking enforcement in uptown and the adjacent grid neighborhood.

The city issued warnings during the last month but began writing tickets again Monday.

They say visitors should pay attention to parking spots with time limits or meters, and residents in the grid can apply for residential permits with the city.

Enforcement was on hold for much of last year. But with students returning and business picking up, officials say parking is at a premium.

“The idea is to try to turn it over as quickly as possible for the businesses that are down here. With the residential parking, of course, that’s for the people that live in the area, and they have the opportunity to buy a residential parking permit,” Greenville Spokesman Brock Letchworth said.

Parking tickets start at $5.00 per citation.

