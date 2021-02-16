Off-duty Pitt County deputy reports possible drug activity which leads to arrests

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop after an off-duty deputy called in possible drug activity to their communications center.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that the off-duty deputy saw the possible drug activity in the Food Lion parking lot in the Bells Fork area.

Responding deputies say they stopped the suspected vehicle on Highway 43 South outside of Greenville.

Officials say a passenger was seen throwing an item out the window that they say was later determined to be a marijuana blunt.

Deputies say a probable cause search was done of the vehicle and that heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Michael Murphy, 28, of Greenville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.

Haley Lawson, 23, of Greenville, was charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle for the use of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $12,000 secured bond.

James Elks, 29, of Greenville, was charged with resist, obstruct, delay a public officer. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

