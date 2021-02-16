Advertisement

Next two Hornets’ games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) congratulates guard LaMelo Ball (2) who made a...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) congratulates guard LaMelo Ball (2) who made a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The NBA on Tuesday postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs — at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday — as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed.

The Hornets were scheduled to play host to Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday. Their games have been halted because they were the last team to play the Spurs, losing to them on Sunday. The league is reviewing data to see if any Hornets may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a process that takes time.

Charlotte’s next possible game is now Saturday at home against Golden State, in what would be Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s annual return to North Carolina, where he grew up. San Antonio’s next possible game is Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City, meaning the Spurs will have more than a week between contests — joining Washington and Memphis as teams to endure such a situation this season.

The postponements announced Tuesday push the total of games that have been moved back this season because of positive tests or contact tracing issues to 29, including the Spurs’ game at Detroit that was to have been played Tuesday night. The NBA called that game off on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
A 26-year-old is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery attempted burglary in Halifax...
DEPUTIES: 26-year-old shot and killed in Halifax County home invasion
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

Latest News

Avion Pinner - Riverside Basketball - WITN Sports Spotlight
WITN Sports Spotlight: Avion Pinner
ECU at Houston Basketball
ECU women at Houston Wednesday postponed due to inclement weather
ECU at Wichita State basketball
COVID-19 problems within ECU program postpones game at Wichita State
Aaron Jarman - ECU football
WATCH: North Lenoir’s Aaron Jarman transfers to ECU