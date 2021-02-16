NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

RAEIGH N.C. (WRAL) - In a unanimous decision, state Republican Party leaders voted to censure U.S. Sen. Richard Burr Monday night for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial over the weekend.

“The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution,” party leadership said in a statement issued shortly before 8:30 p.m., less than half an hour after the party’s central committee planned to meet on the issue.

Republicans at the county level will likely reprimand Burr, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict, as well. The Wake County Republican Party said on its Facebook page tonight that it did so Sunday, voting not just to censure Burr, but to ban him from the party’s local office.

Previously ...

Multiple members of a key North Carolina Republican Party committee expect the state party to censure, by a lopsided vote, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr on Monday for his vote on impeachment.

ADVERTISING

“I really can’t imagine any other outcome,” said Charles Hellwig, a Wake County Republican and vice chairman for the state party’s 2nd Congressional District. “It may be unanimous, I don’t know.”

“I would hope so,” Republican National Committeewoman Kyshia Lineberger said. “In fact, I would hope that it would be a unanimous vote – something that can be done, and then we can move past this.”

Two other members of the state party’s Central Committee, Gay Dillard and Tina Forsberg, said much the same thing.

“I intend to vote for the censure,” Forsberg, chairwoman in the 6th Congressional District, said Monday. “Based on what I’ve seen ... I’m going to be surprised if it doesn’t go through tonight.”

Already at least one county-level party has formally reprimanded the senator, with the Wake GOP saying on its Facebook page Monday evening that it took “unprecedented action against Senator Burr primarily for his infidelity to the Constitutional principle of free speech.”

Not only did Wake County Republicans censure Burr, they banned him from entering their building.

It’s not simply Burr’s vote Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump on impeachment that drew the ire of party loyalists, though indeed that angered many. It’s that Burr initially said the U.S. Senate’s proceedings were unconstitutional, then voted to convict anyway as those proceedings closed.

“That really, I think, gets under the skin of everybody,” Hellwig said.

As a vice chairman, Hellwig likely won’t get a vote during the Central Committee meeting, but he will be in attendance as a non-voting member. The voting committee is made up of party chairs for the state’s 13 congressional districts, as well as the heads of various party auxiliary groups, like the North Carolina College Republicans.

It’s slated to meet online at 8 p.m. in a meeting called over the weekend.

It’s not clear whether Burr will address members before the vote. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. He was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump. North Carolina’s other senator, Republican Thom Tillis, voted to acquit.

“Richard Burr is a great friend and a great senator who has a distinguished record of serving the people of North Carolina,” Tillis said in a statement Monday. “He voted his conscience.”

The censure is essentially a formal reprimand. It would not prevent Burr from running for office, though he has already said he won’t seek re-election when his term ends next year. He explained his vote on impeachment in a statement released Saturday, saying he believed it was unconstitutional to impeach a president after he’s left office, but since a majority of the Senate voted to proceed, “the question of constitutionality is now established precedent.”

“As an impartial juror, my role is now to determine whether House managers have sufficiently made the case for the article of impeachment against President Trump,” Burr said in his statement.

“The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results,” Burr said. “As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution. When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.”

Censures are rare at the state party level. WRAL News has requested, but not yet received, a list of past censures, as well as the censure resolution against Burr. The most recent censure appears to be of former party chairman Hasan Harnett, who was reprimanded, then removed, from the party chairmanship in 2016.

Some have noted that immediate past chairman Robin Hayes, who is a former member of Congress, was not censured when he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice or when he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in that case. Hayes was accused of laundering bribe money through the state party, and Trump pardoned him last month.

Lineberger said censure is “not an easy thing to do,” and it’s not a decision party leaders are making lightly. Asked whether Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol – a key question in his impeachment trial and one Burr answered with a yes – Lineberger said that’s for the former president to decide.

“I think that that is up to the president,” she said. “I think that that’s personal for him.”

Forsberg said it’s the people who breached the Capitol who bear the responsibility.

The Wake County GOP’s resolution says Burr violated “the sacred trust placed in him” by voting to convict on “unsubstantiated and discredited allegations of promoting conspiracy theories and of inciting an insurrection.”

It’s not clear what conspiracy theories the resolution refers to. The president and his legal team have, at various times over the last three months, pressed a number of them.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.