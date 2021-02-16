Jim’s Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Dare county until 3:45 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Dare county will be under a severe thunderstorm warning through 3:45 am. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible over inland Dare county as well as Outer Banks Dare county as a strong storm moves quickly towards the coast through 3:45 am.

Tornado Watch

Hyde, Dare, and Tyrrell Counties will be under a tornado watch until 8:00 am.

Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Duplin, Jones and Onslow County until 4:00 AM EST

Expected rainfall: 1-2 inches in 1 hour

Tuesday

Temperatures will warm slowly through the morning on Tuesday and register the low 60s by sunrise. A few thunderstorms and rain will move ahead of this warming trend and bring rain to the area. Most areas will average 0.50″ of rain with isolated 1.0″ totals. A break in the clouds will come around noon with sunshine in the forecast through the rest of the afternoon. Skies will remain clear into Wednesday morning.

The consistent rain is forecasted to take a toll on our rivers. Flood warnings will be present across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. Most rivers are expected to stay in minor flood stage over the coming week. A few locations along the Tar and Neuse rivers may ease into moderate flood stage late in the week. River levels will start to subside after this coming weekend.

Wednesday

An area of high pressure will come at the right time, allowing us to dry our rain gear before the next round of rain Thursday into early Friday. While temps will fall back down to around 50° , the full day of sunshine will be a very welcome sight. Overnight lows will stay relatively warm, only falling to the low 40s, which will be a sign of the warmer weather to come Thursday.

Thursday & Friday

Our last low pressure system of the week will reach us late Thursday into Friday. It will not only bring more rain to our already soaked region, but warmer air as well. Highs will lift back to the low 60s Thursday with a dip to the mid 50s on Friday. The wet weather is targeting midday Thursday through mid morning Friday with a solid 1.0″ of rain looking likely. We may hear a few more rumbles of thunder from the late week storm system.