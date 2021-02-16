Advertisement

Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets, 7-3

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) skates away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) skates away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del Zotto (15) with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker | AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By BOB SUTTON
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.

McGinn finished with two goals and two assists, and Teravainen added three assists.

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.

Goalie James Reimer gave up three goals in the first 16 minutes and made 37 saves as the Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves across two periods before he was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins.

Defenseman Jake Bean’s assists on Carolina’s second and sixth goals were his first NHL points in his sixth career game.

PUT HIM TO WORK

Cedric Paquette made his Carolina debut, serving as a fourth-line center just two days after he was acquired from Ottawa in a deal that included the Hurricanes sending Ryan Dzingel to the Senators.

Paquette, who was a member of last year’s Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, logged about 11½ minutes in his first game with his newest team. He was credited with a team-high five hits.

THANKS FOR …

Prior to the game, the Hurricanes announced that they traded forward Alex Galchenyuk, who was involved in Saturday’s Ottawa deal, to the Toronto Maple Leafs in return for forward Egor Korschkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Korschkov, 24, has played in the Kontinental Hockey League, posting 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He scored a goal in his lone NHL game last February vs. Buffalo.

Warsofsky was assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is home Thursday night vs. Nashville to begin a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Carolina hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday in a make-up game from last month’s coronavirus-related postponement.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

