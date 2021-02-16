Greenville Police Department ﻿no longer offering fingerprinting services to public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is no longer offering fingerprinting services for community members.

GPD discontinued fingerprinting to the public initially due to the coronavirus, but the service has now permanently ended. Department Spokesperson Kristen Hunter said the move is to cut staffing and equipment maintenance costs.

Fingerprinting is necessary for background checks in many career fields as well as for concealed weapons permits.

Hunter says a new private company, called Carolina Fingerprinting, is now offering fingerprinting services in Greenville. GPD currently has outdated equipment, and Hunter says it would cost as much as $20,000 to update it, and doing that is too costly for the department.

“The Greenville Police Department was charging the public $15, and we were then charged by the state, $14 in return. In terms of replacing the machine, we were looking at thousands of dollars,” Hunter said.

The Pitt County Sheriffs Office also suspended all fingerprinting services due to COVID-19, but officers hope to resume when COVID cases significantly decline.

Despite pausing fingerprinting, the sheriff’s office is still processing concealed weapon permits.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.