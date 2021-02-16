Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Father and his girlfriend were arrested after a 4-month-old baby was left outside overnight in Wilson.

Daryl Barnes III is charged with felony child abuse, and Kenosha Parker is facing charges for felony child abuse and attempted first-degree murder.

Wilson police say they were called to the America’s Best Value Inn on U.S. Highway 301 around 11:30 Friday morning for a report of a missing child.

When they arrived, police say they spoke with the baby’s mother, Dominque Sanders, who told them her baby went missing sometime early that morning.

