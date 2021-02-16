Advertisement

Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight

Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Two charged after baby left outside overnight(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Father and his girlfriend were arrested after a 4-month-old baby was left outside overnight in Wilson.

Daryl Barnes III is charged with felony child abuse, and Kenosha Parker is facing charges for felony child abuse and attempted first-degree murder.

Wilson police say they were called to the America’s Best Value Inn on U.S. Highway 301 around 11:30 Friday morning for a report of a missing child.

When they arrived, police say they spoke with the baby’s mother, Dominque Sanders, who told them her baby went missing sometime early that morning.

