ENC experts on new study that shows seven coronavirus variants in the United States

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A recent study released on Valentine’s Day details seven coronavirus variants now in the United States.

The research comes as the U.K strain was confirmed in more than half of the country’s states.

Local medical professionals say, though, it’s important to remember that the emergence of covid-19 variants – wasn’t a surprise.

“This is what viruses do. This is what bacteria do. They mutate. Human beings mutate too we just don’t do it as rapidly as viruses or bacteria.”

A new study tracking seven coronavirus variants was published on Sunday. The variants are putting pressure on states to get the vaccine out quicker.

Dr. Paul Cook, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Brody School of Medicine, says the variants will continue until the majority of the country get vaccinated.

One of the main issues here, is how serious are these mutations?

“Particularly this virus seems to be one that changes fairly regularly, probably because the number of infections, not just in this country but around the world and it allows that change to occur more regularly. There are other variants too that I’m sure we will be seeing coming along and how that will work. I hope the vaccines continue to work against them but that’s all we can do is hope, we can’t change that.”

Dr. Cook says this virus mutates like most do, that’s why the vaccine for the influenza virus changes every year to adapt to the new mutations.

The COVID-19 vaccines we have now are made with new technology that’s easy to upgrade, but deciding if the virus has mutated enough that it’s time to modify the vaccine is the main question here.

Medical professionals say that even though the vaccine might not be as effective when it comes to the variants, the vaccine could still prevent against serious complications and symptoms and could also prevent death.

As of February 14th, North Carolina has 23 active cases of the U.K variant and 1 case of the South African variant.

