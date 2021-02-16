ECU women at Houston Wednesday postponed due to inclement weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – Due to inclement weather in the state of Texas, the ECU women’s basketball game at Houston scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed.

The Lady Pirates will now return home for their first game in Minges Coliseum since Jan. 30 when they host Wichita State on Saturday at 1 p.m. You can stream that game live on ESPN+.

