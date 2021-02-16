Advertisement

Duke’s Johnson is forgoing season, declaring for NBA draft

Duke's Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke's Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By AARON BEARD
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils’ season and declaring for the NBA draft.

The school announced Johnson’s decision on Monday night. The move was first reported by ZagsBlog.com.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games and significant practice time with a December foot injury in an unexpectedly bumpy season for the Blue Devils.

In a statement, the 19-year-old Johnson — considered by many a possible lottery prospect — said the decision came after consulting with family and coach Mike Krzyzewski to ensure he’s “100% healthy in preparation for the NBA draft.”

“This was not easy but we feel it’s best for my future,” Johnson said. “I have nothing but love for the Brotherhood and thank my teammates and everyone associated with the program. Duke will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of me.”

The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a three-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina State on Saturday, though they remain at risk of missing their first NCAA Tournament since 1995. Johnson had three points in eight minutes while coming off the bench for the third straight game.

Afterward, Krzyzewski said Johnson was “knocked back” by the game’s physicality but added: “I have confidence in him. We’re going to keep working with him and he’ll have opportunities.”

Johnson was Duke’s highest-ranked recruit at No. 13 according to 247sports.com, and had 19 points with 19 rebounds in his debut against Coppin State. He had tougher times in December losses to Michigan State and Illinois before the injury that sidelined him more than a month.

The highlight after his return was a huge game (24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks) at Pittsburgh. Johnson finishes his Duke career with six double-figure scoring performances in 13 games.

Krzyzewski said last week the team was closely monitoring Johnson’s foot because “it could be a major factor in his career” if not handled well.

“While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen’s future, we believe this decision is in his best interest,” Krzyzewski said in Monday’s statement. “We are ultimately careful with every one of our players and will continue to support Jalen as he progresses toward his goal of playing professional basketball. He deserves to be fully healthy for the upcoming NBA draft.”

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen in New Bern on Friday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing New Bern woman
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Lenoir & Onslow counties see more deaths

Latest News

Aaron Jarman - ECU football
WATCH: North Lenoir’s Aaron Jarman transfers to ECU
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) skates away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del...
Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets, 7-3
Ottawa Senators' Alex Galchenyuk (17) slaps the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Jake...
Maple Leafs acquire F Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes
Northeastern at UNC Basketball
UNC scrambles to schedule home game against Northeastern on Wednesday