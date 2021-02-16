Deputies charge Duplin County parents with abusing infant son

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say two parents have been arrested for abuse involving their infant son.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that Janasia Hutcherson, 19, and Malik Hall, 18, both of Kenansville are charged with one count of felony child abuse.

On Monday, investigators say the sheriff’s office was contacted by social services that a seven-week-old boy had been taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital by his parents.

Officials say medical staff noticed injuries to the boy that included bone fractures, head trauma, and extensive bruising on his body, that could not be explained by the parent.

Deputies say their investigation found that no other person could have caused the injuries, but that neither parent admitted to causing the injuries either intentionally or accidentally.

Both are being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.