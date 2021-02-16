DEPUTIES: Burglar shot after attacking woman with hammer

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a burglar was shot last night after he attacked a woman with a construction hammer.

Jose Arizpe is still at Wake Med after being shot several homes by a man in the home.

Nash County deputies say they got a call around 11:00 p.m. for a burglary at a home on Old Middlesex Road outside of Bailey.

Arizpe is accused of breaking into the home and assaulting a woman inside. A man inside the home, who deputies say has a concealed carry permit, shot Arizpe.

Arizpe has warrants charging him with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury when he is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.