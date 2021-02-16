Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Burglar shot after attacking woman with hammer

Jose Arizpe is still at Wake Med after being shot several homes by a man in the home.
Jose Arizpe is still at Wake Med after being shot several homes by a man in the home.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a burglar was shot last night after he attacked a woman with a construction hammer.

Jose Arizpe is still at Wake Med after being shot several homes by a man in the home.

Nash County deputies say they got a call around 11:00 p.m. for a burglary at a home on Old Middlesex Road outside of Bailey.

Arizpe is accused of breaking into the home and assaulting a woman inside. A man inside the home, who deputies say has a concealed carry permit, shot Arizpe.

Arizpe has warrants charging him with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury when he is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Two charged after baby left outside overnight
Father charged with child abuse, girlfriend faces attempted murder in case of baby left outside overnight
A 26-year-old is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery attempted burglary in Halifax...
DEPUTIES: 26-year-old shot and killed in Halifax County home invasion
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr over Trump vote
NCGOP votes to censure U.S. Senator Richard Burr

Latest News

Michael Murphy, James Elks, & Haley Lawson
Off-duty Pitt County deputy reports possible drug activity which leads to arrests
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Most rivers area expected to reach moderate flood stage
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers will be rising over the next several days