Craven County Republican Party Chair comments on NC GOP’s vote to censure Senator Richard Burr

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While former President Donald Trump was found not guilty in his impeachment trial, seven republicans crossed party lines saying Trump was to blame for inciting insurrection at the capitol on January 6th.

“To achieve this kind of bipartisanship suggests some people rose above partisan affiliation,” said Beaufort Community College History Professor, Dr. Keith Lyon.

Some of the seven were expected to vote with Democrats, while others like North Carolina Senator Richard Burr were not.

“We were blindsided by his vote to convict definitely!” said the Chairmen of the Craven County Republican Party.

Burr initially voted against the trial’s constitutionality but said he resolved to be an “impartial juror” once the full senate decided to proceed.

In voting to convict, he said in part, “the evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection.”

Yet many North Carolina Republicans call this logic inconsistent.

“The fact that he was going unconstitutional, unconstitutional then all of a sudden he votes to convict,” said Mason.

Consequently, the NC GOP is expected to vote Monday, whether to censure the senator for his vote.

“We’re just making a point pretty much, making a point that he is not in favor, the parties not viewing what he did in favor,” said Mason.

While Senator Burr has said he is not running for re-election, his action could be feeding a further divide.

“The Republican Party is in disarray over Trump versus let’s get past Trump,” Lyon said.

