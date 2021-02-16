Craven County man charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspected drug trafficker is now off the streets.

Craven County deputies charged Jeffrey Edwards, 34, with a slew of drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. He’s also charged with child abuse by leaving drugs where a child could access them.

Deputies say the charges stemmed from a probation search on B&R Drive in Vanceboro on Thursday.

Edwards is being held under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.