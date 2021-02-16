Advertisement

Craven County man charged with drug trafficking

Craven County deputies charged Jeffrey Edwards, 34, with a slew of drug charges.
Craven County deputies charged Jeffrey Edwards, 34, with a slew of drug charges.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspected drug trafficker is now off the streets.

Craven County deputies charged Jeffrey Edwards, 34, with a slew of drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. He’s also charged with child abuse by leaving drugs where a child could access them.

Deputies say the charges stemmed from a probation search on B&R Drive in Vanceboro on Thursday.

Edwards is being held under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington man dies after being shot while driving
Washington man dies after being shot while driving
A 26-year-old is dead after what deputies believe was a robbery attempted burglary in Halifax...
DEPUTIES: 26-year-old shot and killed in Halifax County home invasion
Earl Kimrey's murder trial has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trial for man charged with murder of Mariah Woods postponed
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote
26-year-old man found dead in Goldsboro

Latest News

Rivers will continue to rise to moderate flood stage late week into the weekend
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers will be rising over the next several days
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Savannah Childress
Amber Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl
Three people were killed overnight after a tornado in Brunswick County.
Three fatalities confirmed in Brunswick County tornado, multiple homes destroyed
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Rain Exiting; Sunshine by midday