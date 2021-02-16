Craven County man charged with drug trafficking
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspected drug trafficker is now off the streets.
Craven County deputies charged Jeffrey Edwards, 34, with a slew of drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. He’s also charged with child abuse by leaving drugs where a child could access them.
Deputies say the charges stemmed from a probation search on B&R Drive in Vanceboro on Thursday.
Edwards is being held under a $750,000 bond.
