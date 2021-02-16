Coastal Town seeks Public’s input on future development plans

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The coastal town of Beaufort is looking for feedback as they try to plan for future economic development. Right now, town leaders ask both residents and visitors to take a quick survey to give their thoughts on which projects deserve the most focus.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton says the comprehensive plan is critical to the town’s future and will help leaders find the balance between preserving the natural coastline and the beauty of the community with economic development.

“Beaufort rests on this glorious coastal ecosystem and so what we need to do is develop a formal document that kind of allows us to balance our glorious ecosystem with economic development,” said Newton.

Town Planner Kate Allen says planning for the town’s future, both short-term and long-term, is crucial, especially with recent growth. “With the recent growth in Beaufort, this is kind of a critical point for the town, to decide what the town and its citizens want to see,” said Allen.

The survey will go over various topics and ask the respondents what they would like to see developed in the region. “This is kind of to gauge what the public is thinking. The responses from the survey will guide the policy goals and objectives of the plan, and it ranges anywhere from feelings toward public art, storm water management, just a whole number of different issues,” explained Allen.

You can find the link to the survey on https://www.beaufortnc.org/, the community can submit their response by March 10, and on March 23, officials will compile all of the results and present them to the public.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.