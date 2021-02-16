City of Jacksonville begins boat removal project nearly three years in the making

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A project nearly three years in the making came to a crashing and crunching start.

The City of Jacksonville removed its first abandoned ship Monday after months of researching how to do it successfully.

“It actually becomes more expensive for somebody to remove a boat than it is to just fix it,” said Pat Donovan-Brandenburg, the storm water manager for the city. “So, they end up just leaving it.”

The project was given a $375,000 forgivable loan by the city back in October. Its goal is to remove nearly two dozen boats that have been deemed derelict or abandoned on the New River.

“We were quoted somewhere around $9,500 for an outside contractor to get this done,” said Jacksonville’s Chief Code Enforcement Officer Jason Larson. For the voluntary program, I want to say we were easily under $1,000 for landfill fees. And then, it’s just basically the city using its resources to get it done.”

The boat removed Monday from the river sank to the bottom of the river due to Hurricane Florence damage. According to city officials, voluntary compliance from The Marina Café, where the boat was docked and abandoned, allowed the city to test out the program without the restaurant suffering a fine.

The boats have and can become major environmental hazards for the waterways.

“Automotive wise, you’ve got all of those fluids,” said Aaron Horan, a water quality technician for the city and one of the pioneers of the program. “Your gas, your oil, hydraulic fluids. And then some of these are live-aboards, and they’re partially used like that. So, you’ve got everything from cooking oils to who knows what. Anything you can see in your kitchen is in some of these boats.”

It’s become a passion project for Horan and Madison McCann, another water quality technician for the city. The duo introduced the project to the city and is overseeing its progress.

“It’s been very rewarding to see that the city also feels it’s important to take this initiative with our waterways,” said McCann.

City law requires officials to notify boat owners that their vessels are not in compliance with city code. Owners have ten days to respond to a notice and then ten days to remove it themselves before the city seizes it.

In the future, boat owners will be fined for the cost of removing the boats.

“The New River is an estuary,” said Horan. “It’s a nursery for juvenile fish, and there’s a ton of habitat up here for them.”

