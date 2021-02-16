Charlie’s Forecast: Warm sunny conditions cool down Wednesday

The consistent rain is forecasted to take a toll on our rivers. Flood warnings are present across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. Most rivers are expected to stay in minor flood stage through the next 6 to 10 days. A few locations along the Tar and Neuse rivers may ease into moderate flood stage late in the week. River levels will start to subside after this weekend.

Wednesday

An area of high pressure will come at the right time, allowing us to dry our rain gear before the next round of rain Thursday into early Friday. While temps will fall back down to around 50° , the full day of sunshine will be a very welcome sight. Overnight lows will stay relatively warm, only falling to the low 40s, which will be a sign of the warmer weather to come Thursday.

Thursday & Friday

Our last round of rain will be another big one. Rain showers will be tied to a low pressure system that will stretch its moisture from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coast. For us here in the East, the rain will start before sunrise Thursday and will last through most of Friday. Rainfall totals over the 48 hour period will range between 1″ to 2.5″ with a few locations receiving up to 3″. While thunderstorms won’t be quite as threatening as what we saw early Tuesday morning, we can’t count out their presence completely as instability along the coast will be elevated. Highs will go from the low 60s Thursday down to the low 50s by Friday.

The Weekend

Finally, after a soggy week filled with passing low pressure rain makers, we get back to consistent sunshine. Temperatures will start off cold and finish cool with highs Saturday hitting the low 40s before reaching the low 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be back into the 20s Saturday night while Sunday night proves to be a bit warmer. We’ll start off the following Monday with more rain, so enjoy the weekend sun!