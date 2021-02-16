Beaufort Co. man accused of killing ex-mother-in-law

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man is accused of killing his ex-mother-in-law Monday afternoon.

James Carver, 56, is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after his arrest by deputies on a murder charge.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on a home west of Chocowinity on Highway 33. Deputies say they found 72-year-old Connie Hunt lying on the floor of the home and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say an altercation between the two led to the deadly shooting.

Carver went before a judge this morning who set his bond.

