ATF offers reward in string of violent store robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Federal agents are offering a $5,000 reward that leads to a conviction of several people responsible for a string of violent armed robberies in Eastern Carolina.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believe the robberies in Beaufort, Craven, Greene, Hertford, Martin, Pitt, Washington, and Wilson counties have all been committed by the same men who fit similar descriptions and used similar vehicles and weapons.

The 1-3 men have targeted Dollar General, Food Lion, and Family Dollar stores. Also hit have been a Pizza Hut, Walgreens, CVS, and a One Main Financial location.

The ATF says in almost every case a gun was shown during the crime.

“These particular individuals are a serious threat to numerous communities and it is imperative that we end this dangerous crime spree and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about these violent armed robberies should call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477).

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.